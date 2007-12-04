How do I love thee, Astone Sit N Joy inflatable massage chair? Let me count the ways. Cup holder. Dock for iPod. Remote control. Works on the beach, grass, home, prison (probably). Great name (ass-tone, heh). Wipes down for easy maintenance. Wonderful lay-dee-filled gallery (see below.) Just 122 US buckeroonies. [AxPertZ via New Launches]
Astone Sit N Joy Inflatable Massage Chair Does What It Says
