Art.Lebedev Christmas Ornaments May Disappear on Your Tree

Leave it to the Art.Lebedev Studio, maker of expensive keyboard prototypes and whimsical objets d'art, to give you a skewed take on an everyday item, and these camouflage Christmas tree ornaments are no exception. Art calls them the "SHAR-404 portable set for improvement of forest units in the face of the new approaching year."

Each one is hand painted, and we're thinking that Art and his Ukrainian minions have done such a good job of camouflaging these ornaments, if you put them on your Christmas tree you won't be able to see them at all.

Find out for sure for $US24.86 for a six-pack. [Art.Lebedev, via 7 Gadgets]