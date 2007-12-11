ARTiGO DIY Mini-PC Kit for an Awesome Hacker Holiday

Starting this Friday, Via Technologies will roll out their ARTiGO do-it-yourself mini-pc kit for any hacker looking for a fun (but brief) holiday project. The package includes an EPIA PX10000 Pico-ITX motherboard with a1-GHz C7 Via processor, a chassis, power adapter, and essential accessories—but you are on your own as far as a hard drive and memory are concerned. More info and a video of the build are available after the break.

When all is said and done, the unit will measure 5.9 inches by 4.3 inches by 1.8 inches and will weigh around 500 grams. The $300 price tag doesn't exactly scream value when you consider that the kit does not come complete, but it is still cheaper than some of the alternatives out there. [Product Page via ExtremeTech via Wired]