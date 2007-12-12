Aquavision Bathroom TV With Heating Rack Keeps Towels Toasty

There are two things we really like about this Towel Rail TV. The first is, of course, the fact that it puts a television in your bathroom (newspapers and magazines are for chumps and literates). The second is the heated towel rack that's attached to the TV. Why would you wipe yourself off with a cold towel? What are we, animals? Do we live in zoos? Does it say "Ape Habitat" our door? C'mon people, this is the 21st century. Bathroom tvs and heated towels are the least we can do to differentiate ourselves from our parents. [Aquavision via Uber Gizmo via DVice]