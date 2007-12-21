Aptera Electric Car Works Great, Says Popular Mechanics

Popular Mechanics test drove the Aptera Super-MPG Electric Typ-1 e. And despite its stupid stupid stupid name it looks like it works great. Capable of achieving three hundred miles per gallon in its hybrid version, the $US30,000 Aptera is a winner according to them: the electric-only version is stable, practical for daily transport and drives well, all while looking like a prop car from Woody Allen's Sleeper or Logan's Run, specially its 80s-retro-futurist interior:

For now Aptera is only going to sell their Typ-1 e and future hybrid version cars in California, where everyone is chic and cool, like Jason Chen. [Popular Mechanics]