Apple Year-End Report Card: A

Somewhere between 2006 and today, I stopped considering Apple an underdog. And I'm not just talking about their iPod numbers nor am I talking about their no-where-close to Windows marketshare. I mean, screw marketshare, really: Does Porsche outsell Honda? Apple busted out some serious products like the iPhone and iPods and made aggressive growth in their notebook lines. That's not to say they had it easy. But I think all in all, Apple deserves a solid A for their products and excellent damage control.