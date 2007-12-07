You know MacWorld is here when Apple rumours start to hit CNBC: according to a report by Jim Goldman Apple will launch a ultra-portable sub-notebook in San Francisco this January. Citing sources "close to manufacturing", Goldman says it will be 0.5-inch thick—half a current MacBook Pro— and use a flash-based solid state drive instead of a regular hard drive. Still conscious? He says it will be available for $US1,500 with a 12-inch screen, although AppleInsider stands by their 13.3-inch display story, which is in line with previous LED-backlit screen rumours. [CNBC via AppleInsider]
Apple To Release $1,500 Ultra-Portable in January, Says CNBC
