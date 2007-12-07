Apple To Release $1,500 Ultra-Portable in January, Says CNBC

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

You know MacWorld is here when Apple rumours start to hit CNBC: according to a report by Jim Goldman Apple will launch a ultra-portable sub-notebook in San Francisco this January. Citing sources "close to manufacturing", Goldman says it will be 0.5-inch thick—half a current MacBook Pro— and use a flash-based solid state drive instead of a regular hard drive. Still conscious? He says it will be available for $US1,500 with a 12-inch screen, although AppleInsider stands by their 13.3-inch display story, which is in line with previous LED-backlit screen rumours. [CNBC via AppleInsider]

