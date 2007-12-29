Nothing except a 2nd-gen iPhone with GPS and 3G would make us happier than if Steve pulled out this invention at MacWorld 2008 next month. This patent, which details a cashless payment system via the iPhone, will allow people to order stuff on their phones via Wi-Fi, pay for it, and skip everyone in line that doesn't have an iPhone. It's like calling ahead to place an order, except you have to wait at the store and you don't have to talk to anybody. Great for the type of person who enjoys being in the company of other people but not communicating with them in any way. [Forbes - Thanks for the image, Zatz!]
Apple Patent Shows Ordering, Paying by iPhone (And Queue Skipping)
