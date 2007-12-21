The patent for this device labels it as an "iPod Boombox", but we're going to guess that it's the next iteration of the Apple Hi-Fi speaker system. It looks almost identical to the current one—but then again there are only so many ways you can draw a rectancular box—and features a dock on the top for your iPod/iPhone. It will also have an Apple Remote to allow you to control it via Front Row, and has an indicator light to show you the current status. We're not sure what item 118 is, but we're hoping that it's some sort of LCD screen. [Macnn]
Apple Patent Shows New Hi-Fi?
