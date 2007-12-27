How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Apple Patent Copies Windows Genuine Advantage DRM: Will It Be Just as Annoying?

validatedick.jpgMost people are familiar with Microsoft's Windows Genuine Advantage program—whenever you have to "validate" Windows, that's WGA in action. Since there is no copy protection on OS X, lifelong Mac users might be unfamiliar with this whole idea. Don't worry, it looks like you might get acquainted real soon! Apple has a new patent called "Run-Time Code Injection To Perform Checks" (sounds cold and medical, no?), that's pretty much exactly like WGA. And it's all because you've been breaking promises to Apple!

So here's the deal: There's an initial check that okays software to run on a particular hardware platform. (Like OS X on your Mac.) Then there are periodic checks to make sure the software is still running on the kosher platform. If it's all shiksa, the software's execution string is stopped cold, killing the application. Vista pulls the same neat trick, keeling over if WGA says it's not the real deal (even when it sometimes is).

OS X is name-dropped in the patent app, so while it could be just about keeping it off non-Macs, this bit in the "background" section of the application's pretty illuminating, given the lack of copy protection on OS X currently:

The application owner may, of course, require the user to promise not to copy, distribute or use the application on another platform as part of the transaction by which the user obtains their copy. Such promises are, however, easy to make and easy to break.

Aw, looks like Apple doesn't trust Mac users as much as they trust Apple. Broken hearts all around! [Patent Office via InfoWeek]

Trending Stories Right Now

andrzej-sapkowski henry-cavill io9 joey-batey netflix o-valley-of-plenty the-witcher toss-a-coin-to-your-witcher

Here's How 'Toss A Coin To Your Witcher,' The Catchiest Song On The Continent, Got Written

The Witcher had a good first season, mostly. But it had an even better breakout song, in the form of “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher,” a ballad sung by Jaskier (who I still call Dandelion in my heart, adaptation be damned) that becomes something of a theme song for the humble, grumpy Geralt of Rivia.
apps desktop tag-mobile tag-online privacy security vpns

Why You Need A VPN And How To Choose One

The benefits of virtual private networks, or VPNs, are well-documented: They keep you safer on public wi-fi and help you access content not usually available in your region, among other useful . There are now dozens and dozens of VPN options to choose from, which can make it difficult to decide which one is the best one for you.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles