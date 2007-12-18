According to the Wall Street Journal, Apple is right now in talks with NTT DoCoMo and Softbank, negotiating the release of the iPhone in Japan. Steve Jobs recently met with NTT DoCoMo's president and company executives have been travelling back and forth between Tokyo and Cupertino to talk about the possible deals, eat tofu tempura, drink sake and sing in karaoke/strip bars. [WSJ - Subscription required]
Apple iPhone Coming to Japan
