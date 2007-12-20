Apple Hiring a Whole Team of Multi-touch Engineers, Not Just One

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

tablet-mockup3.jpgAfter Apple posted a job listing for a Reliability Engineer who would work in multi-touch development, blogs have been speculating left and right about Apple's plans. We went over to Apple's jobs page and found they're not just hiring a single reliability engineer, but a whole team of engineers specifically for multi-touch products.

The eight listings in the Multi-touch Engineering section call for an Input Firmware Engineer, Panel Process Engineer and Touch Technology Instrumentation Software Engineer among other positions. While hiring one engineer could be dismissed as simple R&D, hiring a group of engineers devoted to multi-touch makes us think Apple is serious about a production product. [Apple Jobs via Mac Rumors]

