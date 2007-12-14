Apple Goes Claymation with PC and Mac for the Holidays

Apple's gone and turned good old PC/Mac representatives John Hodgman and Justin Long into claymation figures, just like the ones you remember from those sweet Rankin/Bass Christmas specials from back in the day. Sure, these ads are starting to wear a little thin, but this is pretty great. And I appreciate that Justin Long looks like even more of a dork in claymation form while John Hodgman just looks funnier and more likable. It just needs some Burl Ives and it would be perfect. [Apple]