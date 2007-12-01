How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Apple Files Patent For Worst Idea Ever

patent-071129-1.gifBack in May of 2006, Apple filed a patent for the "compactable memory disc adapter," an adaptor than can retrofit 8cm optical media to play in 12cm drives. The adaptor can be folded during shipping, allowing less packaging to be used in shipping Apple software. And those 8cm discs? They would play great in Samsung's 8cm drives.

But while the idea may seem clever at first, can't we do better? You may be wondering at this point, if we want to save the environment, why not just create a system that allows users easier OS downloads or integrated SD memory card support? You may also be wondering whether or not this smaller optical media is possibly in the works for smaller Apple hardware (an ultraportable, perhaps?)...which would probably lead you to wonder about the whole downloads/SD memory thing again. We're just generally confused about the entire idea, and hope it's one of those defensive manoeuvre patents—protection of ideas that will never come to light.

Because we sat through the MiniDisc era once before, and then it was reincarnated as UMD already. And neither time was exactly a party. [appleinsider via wired]

Trending Stories Right Now

andrzej-sapkowski henry-cavill io9 joey-batey netflix o-valley-of-plenty the-witcher toss-a-coin-to-your-witcher

Here's How 'Toss A Coin To Your Witcher,' The Catchiest Song On The Continent, Got Written

The Witcher had a good first season, mostly. But it had an even better breakout song, in the form of “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher,” a ballad sung by Jaskier (who I still call Dandelion in my heart, adaptation be damned) that becomes something of a theme song for the humble, grumpy Geralt of Rivia.
animatronics baby-yoda io9 mythbusters the-mandalorian toys

This Animatronic Baby Yoda Is An Absolute Marvel

Baby Yoda toys may be harder to come by than the fandom for this wrinkly green child would like. What is a Baby Yoda stan to do? Well, you could try making your own. But Grant Imahara probably has you beat.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles