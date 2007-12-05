According to Forrester Research, while 53 per cent of US adults are concerned about the environment, only 12 per cent are willing (or can afford) to pay more for green products. We don't have access to the full report—it costs $300, which we need to buy green gear, natch—but the excerpt notes (ironically?) that among major computer companies, Apple's customers are the "greenest," with 17 per cent willing to pay more to go green. The runner-up is HP, with 13 per cent putting up more green for green goods. Overall, the survey makes sense—Mac ownership skews toward segments with more disposable income and that'd be more likely to have environmental concerns. A full 47 per cent of US adults, on the other hand, just don't care about the environment. Does that mean they're Nintendo customers? [Forrester Research via Digital Trends via The Raw Feed]
Another Reason Mac Users Are Snobby: They're Greener Than You
Trending Stories Right Now
Here's How 'Toss A Coin To Your Witcher,' The Catchiest Song On The Continent, Got Written
The Witcher had a good first season, mostly. But it had an even better breakout song, in the form of “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher,” a ballad sung by Jaskier (who I still call Dandelion in my heart, adaptation be damned) that becomes something of a theme song for the humble, grumpy Geralt of Rivia.
Why You Need A VPN And How To Choose One
The benefits of virtual private networks, or VPNs, are well-documented: They keep you safer on public wi-fi and help you access content not usually available in your region, among other useful . There are now dozens and dozens of VPN options to choose from, which can make it difficult to decide which one is the best one for you.