Animated Toasts Make SPAM (the Meat) Cool Again

Dearest One, Hello and how are you, hope you are fine and in good condition of health. I am Mobutu Kamara the only son of late Mr. and Mrs. D. Kamara. My father was a very wealthy baker in Abidjan, the economic capital of Ivory coast. Before the death of my father in November 2007 he secretly called me on his bed side and gave me 220 toasts (Two hundred and twenty US toasts,) plus these two videos: one showing an advertising for SPAM (above), and the other one showing the amazing "The Making Of." Please, you watch video after jump and you will understand my predicament:

Cool, isn't it? I know. My father also told me he had the sum of US$ 3,400,000 (Three million four hundred thousand United States Dollars) in a secret fund. He also gave the documents pertaining the consignment to me.

I am 23 years old and a university undergraduate. You know, my father being a wealthy baker I have suffered and had too many toasts in my life. As a result, I decided to give the toasts to the people that did The Book of SPAM, which is not about stupid stupid letters about Nigerian dollars or Viagra, but about the actual canned ham. They told me they were going to do an advertising for their book and I believed them, may God take care of their health condition and don't require them to use blue pills to solve blood irrigation problems.

I also have decided to leave the country, buy myself a 10,000-square-feet house in Maldives and dedicate myself to spend the rest of US$ 3,400,000 (Three million four hundred thousand United States Dollars).

I am honourably seeking your assistance in the following ways:

1)To go visit their site if you want to know more about their book. 2)To go Digg this story if you like it, as it will increase my fortune ten-fold. 3)To don't call me again asking for money to spend on those funny road places in Nevada (and yes, I am talking to you, Jason.)

Thanks and God Bless. Best regards, Mobutu Kamara.

[Toastvertising]

[Disclaimer: yes, this letter is not real. The ad is, though. And it's pretty good]