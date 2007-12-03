Here's something I didn't expect to find when I checked my email this afternoon: a video by Andy Milonakis (of The Andy Milonakis Show fame) showing off his Blackberry Curve "mod" for Gizmodo readers. Thanks Andy! We hope you feel better and don't develop any sort of dependency on all that Ambien.
Andy Milonakis Shows Off His Blackberry Curve Drugs-Hiding Mod to Giz
