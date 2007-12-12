Android Shown Up and Running on Japanese Phone Prototype

Japanese mobile phone company Willcom has shown the new Android phone OS up and running on phone hardware (although a reference board and not an actual phone), demonstrating multitasking functionality such as answering a call while browsing Google Maps. Can you feel the excitement?! Android isn't going to be all that exciting until user-made apps come along to make the open-source OS live up to its pedigree, but until then it's still fun to follow it's march towards being loaded on a real phone you can actually use. [Keitai Watch via Digital World Tokyo]