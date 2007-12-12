Japanese mobile phone company Willcom has shown the new Android phone OS up and running on phone hardware (although a reference board and not an actual phone), demonstrating multitasking functionality such as answering a call while browsing Google Maps. Can you feel the excitement?! Android isn't going to be all that exciting until user-made apps come along to make the open-source OS live up to its pedigree, but until then it's still fun to follow it's march towards being loaded on a real phone you can actually use. [Keitai Watch via Digital World Tokyo]
Android Shown Up and Running on Japanese Phone Prototype
Trending Stories Right Now
Here's How 'Toss A Coin To Your Witcher,' The Catchiest Song On The Continent, Got Written
The Witcher had a good first season, mostly. But it had an even better breakout song, in the form of “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher,” a ballad sung by Jaskier (who I still call Dandelion in my heart, adaptation be damned) that becomes something of a theme song for the humble, grumpy Geralt of Rivia.
This Animatronic Baby Yoda Is An Absolute Marvel
Baby Yoda toys may be harder to come by than the fandom for this wrinkly green child would like. What is a Baby Yoda stan to do? Well, you could try making your own. But Grant Imahara probably has you beat.