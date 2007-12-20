Android SDK Not Ready For Prime Time?

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

android2.pngIt has been about a month since Google launched the Android SDK, and opinions are starting to trickle in—not all of them positive. According to Ars Technica's Ryan Paul, a hands-on with the SDK revealed "many bugs, some of which are impeding development"—a statement that was echoed by developer Adam McBeth, speaking with the WSJ. The problem is compounded by a lack of adequate documentation and a complete absence of a public issue tracking system.

Paul also noted that the layout model for the Android UI can be frustrating because there aren't enough examples of proper programmatic layout techniques. On the plus side there were some places where Android performed well, like the Eclipse plug-in and the ScrollView widget. In the end, Paul believes that Android is "definitely a viable and effective platform for application development" despite its flaws. Although I agree with his assessment that its pre-release status is not an adequate excuse for all of its current shortcomings. [Ars Technica and WSJ]

