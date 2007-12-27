Sad news in the rap community: As of December 31, OnStar will no longer support its own analog systems in older vehicles, in anticipation of the analog cellphone shutdown scheduled for Feb. 19, 2008. Most of us no longer have analog phones, not even those dual-band and tri-band ones capable of analog roaming. Still, certain systems still rely on the network, including burglar alarms, utility meter readers and in-car help systems—not just OnStar but also LexusLink and Mercedes-Benz TeleAid. When AT&T, Verizon Wireless and Alltel switch off their networks, many OnStar users will find themselves SOL. [AP; OnStar Digital Transition Explanation]
Analog Cell Network Goes Bye-Bye, Escalade Owners Weep
