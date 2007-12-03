AMD Trashtalks Intel Big Time, Claims All Innovation

In a recent interview with Gulf News, AMD's CEO Hector Ruiz took the gloves off and went straight for Intel's throat. Angry about Intel following AMD's lead in areas like X86-64 (64-bit) technology yet dominating the market, Ruiz let loose to the media.

"If you look at the last five years, if you look at what major innovations have occurred in computing technology, every single one of them came from AMD. Not a single innovation came from Intel.

Oh, but there's more!

Intel continues... to abuse their monopoly and that's why around the world governments and regulatory agencies continue to go after them.

Oh no he didn't. Oh yes he did. [gulfnews via theinquirer]