How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

AMD Trashtalks Intel Big Time, Claims All Innovation

Ruiz_Hector16_sm_40846-A_01.jpgIn a recent interview with Gulf News, AMD's CEO Hector Ruiz took the gloves off and went straight for Intel's throat. Angry about Intel following AMD's lead in areas like X86-64 (64-bit) technology yet dominating the market, Ruiz let loose to the media.

"If you look at the last five years, if you look at what major innovations have occurred in computing technology, every single one of them came from AMD. Not a single innovation came from Intel.

Oh, but there's more!

Intel continues... to abuse their monopoly and that's why around the world governments and regulatory agencies continue to go after them.

Oh no he didn't. Oh yes he did. [gulfnews via theinquirer]

Trending Stories Right Now

andrzej-sapkowski henry-cavill io9 joey-batey netflix o-valley-of-plenty the-witcher toss-a-coin-to-your-witcher

Here's How 'Toss A Coin To Your Witcher,' The Catchiest Song On The Continent, Got Written

The Witcher had a good first season, mostly. But it had an even better breakout song, in the form of “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher,” a ballad sung by Jaskier (who I still call Dandelion in my heart, adaptation be damned) that becomes something of a theme song for the humble, grumpy Geralt of Rivia.
apps desktop tag-mobile tag-online privacy security vpns

Why You Need A VPN And How To Choose One

The benefits of virtual private networks, or VPNs, are well-documented: They keep you safer on public wi-fi and help you access content not usually available in your region, among other useful . There are now dozens and dozens of VPN options to choose from, which can make it difficult to decide which one is the best one for you.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles