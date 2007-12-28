How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Amazon-Warner MP3 Deal Details Confirmed

Amazon_Crashing_On_iTunes.jpgJust talked to sources at Amazon and Warner Music Group about their DRM-free MP3 retail deal. In case you were wondering, we have confirmed that Warner is not watermarking the files to keep track of them. Incidentally, Amazon wasn't aware of whether or not it would happen, saying that "in some cases the labels provide [Amazon]with audio files that they apply some watermarking to". Here's more on the catalogue availability and other pressing concerns:

Don't expect the entire Warner catalog to be up this instant. It's a pretty massive one, so Amazon is rolling it out over the next couple of days, and with new content going up every ten minutes. Don't expect everything to be the same price, either—as you probably guessed, variable pricing is in play.

Despite Warner being one of the more reluctant labels to jump on the DRM-free MP3 bandwagon, unlike Universal, Amazon's director of digital music Pete Baltaxe told us that Warner is "not treating this as a test, they are making their entire catalog available". Universal has offered its DRM-free tracks to some retailers as an experiment. Regardless of how dissimilar the Warner and Universal deals sound, we don't think we'll see tracks from either of them popping up on iTunes anytime soon.

Well, what about that other MP3 wallflower, Sony? Predictably they "can't comment on any particular discussions with Sony", though they "talk to all the labels all the time". Our prediction? With every other major label at the party, we doubt Sony's going to cry alone in the corner for too long.

Trending Stories Right Now

andrzej-sapkowski henry-cavill io9 joey-batey netflix o-valley-of-plenty the-witcher toss-a-coin-to-your-witcher

Here's How 'Toss A Coin To Your Witcher,' The Catchiest Song On The Continent, Got Written

The Witcher had a good first season, mostly. But it had an even better breakout song, in the form of “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher,” a ballad sung by Jaskier (who I still call Dandelion in my heart, adaptation be damned) that becomes something of a theme song for the humble, grumpy Geralt of Rivia.
apps desktop tag-mobile tag-online privacy security vpns

Why You Need A VPN And How To Choose One

The benefits of virtual private networks, or VPNs, are well-documented: They keep you safer on public wi-fi and help you access content not usually available in your region, among other useful . There are now dozens and dozens of VPN options to choose from, which can make it difficult to decide which one is the best one for you.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles