Amazon's Best of 2007 Is Part Duh, Part Huh?

When you read Amazon's Best of 2007 sales, ratings and wishlist figures straight down the line, they look pretty plain, but when you compare, say, Bestselling with Most Loved, though, you learn some funny stuff. Although Apple's MacBook Pro notebook was the most favourably rated computer, Nokia's N800 Internet Tablet outsold it while the cute little Asus Eee PC was most wished for. Only Nintendo swept all slots in its category: the Wii was the bestselling, best reviewed and most wished for product, while Super Mario Galaxy was the most popular gift. Here's our breakdown, followed by the complete list for your perusal:
ELECTRONICS - Canons, Garmins and iPods—sounds like every holiday gift guide known to man.
Bestselling: Canon PowerShot A570IS 7.1MP digital camera
Most Loved: Garmin nuvi 350 3.5-inch portable GPS navigator
Most Wished For: Apple 4 GB iPod nano (3rd Generation)
Most Popular Gifts: Apple 4 GB iPod nano (3rd Generation)
COMPUTERS - Apple was best reviewed, but it's the little Eee PC that captured the most wishers' hearts, while Nokia's tablet outsold 'em all.
Bestselling: Nokia Internet tablet PC
Most Loved: Apple MacBook Pro notebook PC
Most Wished For: Asus Eee 4G-Galaxy 7-inch PC mobile Internet device
Most Popular Gifts: Apple MacBook notebook PC
SOFTWARE - Apple beats Microsoft in the court of public opinion (but not in sales) and it looks like, where wishlists are concerned, people got what they wanted.
Bestselling: Microsoft Office Home and Student 2007
Most Loved: Apple Mac OS X version 10.5 Leopard
Most Wished For: Adobe Photoshop Elements 6
Most Popular Gifts: Adobe Photoshop Elements 6
VIDEO GAMES: Mario's Revenge. Nuff said.
Bestselling: Nintendo Wii
Most Loved: Nintendo Wii
Most Wished For:Nintendo Wii
Most Popular Gifts: Super Mario Galaxy
Amazon.com Announces ''Best of 2007'' Lists
SEATTLE, Dec 28, 2007 (BUSINESS WIRE) — Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) today released its "Best of 2007" lists, which include the bestselling, most positively reviewed, most-wished-for and favorite gift products as determined by Amazon.com customers in 2007. Bestselling Products
The following is a list of the bestselling products on Amazon.com in 2007 by total units sold:
— Books: "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows" by J.K. Rowling
— Music: "Noel" by Josh Groban
— DVD: "Planet Earth: The Complete BBC Series"
— Electronics: Canon PowerShot A570IS 7.1MP digital camera
— Home & Garden: Pyrex storage sets
— Health & Personal Care: Omron HJ-112 digital premium pedometer
— Grocery: Senseo Douwe Egberts dark roast coffee pods
— Gourmet: Starbucks assortment gift basket by Wine Country Gift Baskets
— Computers: Nokia Internet tablet PC
— Software: Microsoft Office Home and Student 2007
— Video Games: Nintendo Wii
— Apparel & Accessories: Kenneth Cole Reaction men's Eden wool peacoat
— Shoes and handbags (Amazon.com and Endless.com): Jessica Simpson women's Henri2 pump
— Sports & Outdoors: Perfect Pushup
— Home Improvement: Black & Decker 8-inch auto wrench
— Automotive: Actron AutoScanner diagnostic code scanner
— Jewelry: Sterling silver open double flower pendant
— Watches: LEGO kids' watch
— Beauty: Bare Escentuals Mineral Veil
— Baby: Munchkin Mozart Cube
— Toys: Jakks EyeClops Bionic Eye
Most-Loved Products
The following is a list of products that were reviewed most positively by Amazon.com customers in 2007:
— Books: "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows" by J.K. Rowling
— Music: "One Chance" by Paul Potts
— DVD: "Planet Earth: The Complete BBC Series"
— Electronics: Garmin nuvi 350 3.5-inch portable GPS navigator
— Home & Garden: KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-quart mixer
— Health & Personal Care: Farouk CHI 1-inch ceramic flat hairstyling iron
— Grocery: McCann's Steel Cut Oatmeal
— Gourmet: Tuscan whole milk, 1 gallon
— Computers: Apple MacBook Pro notebook PC
— Software: Apple Mac OS X version 10.5 Leopard
— Video Games: Nintendo Wii
— Apparel & Accessories: Chrome Metal Silver Mirrored Aviator Sunglasses
— Shoes and handbags (Amazon.com and Endless.com): FEED bag
— Sports & Outdoors: Perfect Pushup
— Home Improvement: Toro Ultra 12 amp electric blower/vacuum
— Automotive: Actron PocketScan diagnostic code reader
— Jewelry: Sterling silver open double flower pendant
— Watches: Invicta men's Pro Diver Collection automatic watch
— Beauty: Bare Escentuals Get Started Kit
— Baby: Fisher-Price Rainforest Jumperoo
— Toys: Blokus Strategy board game
Most-Wished-For Products
The following is a list of products that appeared most often on the Wish Lists of Amazon.com customers in 2007:
— Books: "I Am America (And So Can You)" by Stephen Colbert
— Music: "Noel" by Josh Groban
— DVD: "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix" (two-disc Special Edition)
— Electronics: Apple 4 GB iPod nano (3rd Generation)
— Home & Garden: Silpat nonstick silicone baking mat
— Health & Personal Care: Accutire programmable digital tire gauge
— Grocery: Numi's Bouquet bamboo gift set
— Gourmet: Starbucks assortment gift basket by Wine Country Gift Basket
— Computers: Asus Eee 4G-Galaxy 7-inch PC mobile Internet device
— Software: Adobe Photoshop Elements 6
— Video Games: Nintendo Wii
— Apparel & Accessories: Red Moon women's long-sleeve cashmere jersey V-neck sweater
— Shoes and handbags (Amazon.com and Endless.com): FEED bag
— Sports & Outdoors: Suunto T6 Wristop personal trainer with heart rate monitor
— Home Improvement: Leatherman Skeletool CX multitool
— Automotive: Accutire MS-4350B programmable digital tire gauge
— Jewelry: Sterling silver open double flower pendant
— Watches: Bulova women's diamond chronograph watch
— Beauty: Bare Escentuals Get Started Eyes
— Baby: The First Years Sure To Comfort newborn to toddler tub
— Toys: Magnetix I-Coaster
Most Popular Gift Products
The following is a list of products most frequently purchased as gifts by Amazon.com customers in 2007:
— Books: "Eat, Pray, Love" by Elizabeth Gilbert
— Music: "Noel" by Josh Groban
— DVD: "Planet Earth: The Complete BBC Series"
— Electronics: Apple 4 GB iPod nano (3rd Generation)
— Home & Garden: George Foreman Next Grilleration removable-plate grill
— Health & Personal Care: Omron Pocket Pedometer
— Grocery: Numi's Bouquet bamboo gift set
— Gourmet: "Soup's On" gift basket by Wine Country Gift Baskets
— Computers: Apple MacBook notebook PC
— Software: Adobe Photoshop Elements 6
— Video Games: Super Mario Galaxy
— Apparel & Accessories: V Fraas women's cashmere knit scarf and glove set
— Shoes and handbags (Amazon.com and Endless.com): Slippers International women's Fluff Scuff slipper
— Sports & Outdoors: Garrity Power Lite 3 LED crank light
— Home Improvement: Black & Decker 8-inch auto wrench
— Automotive: LifeHammer original emergency hammer
— Jewelry: 14k gold, round diamond stud earrings
— Watches: Movado Women's Amorosa watch
— Beauty: Burt's Bees Head to Toe Starter Kit
— Baby: Mozart Magic Cube
— Toys: IlluStory Make Your Own Story Kit