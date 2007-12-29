Amazon's Best of 2007 Is Part Duh, Part Huh?

When you read Amazon's Best of 2007 sales, ratings and wishlist figures straight down the line, they look pretty plain, but when you compare, say, Bestselling with Most Loved, though, you learn some funny stuff. Although Apple's MacBook Pro notebook was the most favourably rated computer, Nokia's N800 Internet Tablet outsold it while the cute little Asus Eee PC was most wished for. Only Nintendo swept all slots in its category: the Wii was the bestselling, best reviewed and most wished for product, while Super Mario Galaxy was the most popular gift. Here's our breakdown, followed by the complete list for your perusal:

ELECTRONICS - Canons, Garmins and iPods—sounds like every holiday gift guide known to man.

Bestselling: Canon PowerShot A570IS 7.1MP digital camera

Most Loved: Garmin nuvi 350 3.5-inch portable GPS navigator

Most Wished For: Apple 4 GB iPod nano (3rd Generation)

Most Popular Gifts: Apple 4 GB iPod nano (3rd Generation)

COMPUTERS - Apple was best reviewed, but it's the little Eee PC that captured the most wishers' hearts, while Nokia's tablet outsold 'em all.

Bestselling: Nokia Internet tablet PC

Most Loved: Apple MacBook Pro notebook PC

Most Wished For: Asus Eee 4G-Galaxy 7-inch PC mobile Internet device

Most Popular Gifts: Apple MacBook notebook PC

SOFTWARE - Apple beats Microsoft in the court of public opinion (but not in sales) and it looks like, where wishlists are concerned, people got what they wanted.

Bestselling: Microsoft Office Home and Student 2007

Most Loved: Apple Mac OS X version 10.5 Leopard

Most Wished For: Adobe Photoshop Elements 6

Most Popular Gifts: Adobe Photoshop Elements 6

VIDEO GAMES: Mario's Revenge. Nuff said.

Bestselling: Nintendo Wii

Most Loved: Nintendo Wii

Most Wished For:Nintendo Wii

Most Popular Gifts: Super Mario Galaxy