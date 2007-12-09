A new rumour claims that Amazon wants to take their Kindle e-reader international. And while such a feat isn't a big deal for most of its competition, the Kindle's Whispernet service (a free EVDO connection allowing the downloads of books, etc from the Amazon store) will need a new partner to work across Europe (along with some hardware revision). And as rumour has it that Amazon is in talks with Vodafone Chief Arun Sarin to make this happen, sell e-books to everyone, take over the world, etc. Buyer beware: our attempts to burn Kindles in protest just won't have the impact of a good, paper book burning. [mobileread]
Amazon Taking Kindle and Whispernet International?
