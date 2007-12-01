Readers who enjoy the Amazon Kindle e-Book reader's concept for letting you consume literature in electronic form - but won't purchase one until they see what's inside - will love this post. RapidRepair's taken apart the Kindle bit by bit, showing you exactly what's inside. Unless you're a hardware engineer, seeing the internals probably don't add much to your enjoyment of anything, but it does saves yourself from having to void the warranty on your own. [RapidRepair via TheRawFeed]
Amazon Kindle Gutted, Splayed, Violated
