Amazon Kindle Gets Third-Party Support From Fictionwise

Amazon's Kindle e-Book device gets its first third-party content provider support in the form of Fictionwise, who adds over 15k books to Amazon's already extensive library. Unlike first-party books, you can't directly download the books via the Kindle. You have to first download them onto your computer and sync via USB, or email them to yourself and pay the 10 cent fee. Quite a pain in the ass. Unless of course you can purchase this book, then it's totally worth it. [Fictionwise via Electronista]