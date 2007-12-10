Mobile GPS On The (Relative) Cheap

PhoneIT have launched the amAze GPS software for Australian mobile users, available for free to download and use. The navigation system is compatible with Java-enabled phones (including Nokia, Sony Ericsson, BlackBerry, Motorola, Samsung and LG models) and provides maps, directions and aerial photographs. Features include voice guidance, a choice between pedestrian, bicycle, truck or car navigation and reduced data consummation with a economical arrows navigation mode.

Phones without built-in GPS require a Bluetooth receiver that costs $89 - cheaper than specialised sat-nav devices but display quality and memory capabilities are obviously dependent on your handset. Alternatively, textual and graphical instructions for the best route between location points are accessible without GPS. [Product Page]