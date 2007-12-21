How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Alleged Nokia N96 Spy Shots Are Surprisingly Non-Blurry

2.jpgThere are no technical details on these alleged pictures of the new Nokia N96, except that they are strangely clear for spy shots, usually blurry (and fake.) Looking at the reflection on the pictures of its back, it seems these photos were taken with another N96. If real, Nokia's new smartypants flagship will come with a 5 megapixel camera and Carl Zeiss optics, black piano finish in the front and back, with a metal rim. Looks quite nice, specially seeing how thin it is on the photo from the side:

6.jpg7.jpgattachment-1.php.jpeg3.jpg4.jpg5.jpg

If these are real, it looks like a good evolution on the N95. [Mobile Review Forum - thanks Yogi]

