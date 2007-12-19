It appears that todays new PSP and PS3 firmware update includes a "secret" Remote Play enhancement that allows users to play all PS1 downloadable titles and discs on the PSP. If you ask me, it is about time that Sony got in on all of the firmware hacking that has been going on. [Playstation Forums]
All PS1 Titles Now Playable on The PSP via Remote Play
