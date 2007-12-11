Alereon and DisplayLink Build First Wireless USB Video Adapter

Now that USB video is a reality for many PC users, it makes sense that someone would take that technology wireless. It also makes sense that it would come from DisplayLink, developers of the USB display technology found in products from Kensington, Toshiba, IOGear and Samsung, and Alereon, best known for the ultrawideband WiMedia AL5000 10-foot wireless USB chipset we told you about earlier this year. There are no sexy video demonstrations just yet—apparently that'll happen at CES. In the meantime, there are some bold initial promises:• Wireless output resolutions up to 1680x1050 with 16.7 million colors • Smooth DVD video playback and quick responsiveness • "Feels and looks...exactly like a wired display" The wired version of USB displays can often appear painfully low-res, and be crap for delivering DVD, so these are some mighty claims indeed.

DisplayLink and Alereon Announce World's First Wireless USB Graphics Adapter

WiMedia-Certified AL5000 Chipset Enables High-Quality Wireless Displays

PALO ALTO, Calif.— Dec. 10, 2007 (BUSINESS WIRE)—DisplayLink and Alereon today jointly announced the availability of a reference design for a Wireless USB display adaptor that allows PCs to connect to nearby standard displays without wires while delivering beautiful image quality and instantaneously interactive performance.

The reference design enables PC accessory OEMs to easily develop wireless display connectivity adapters and similar products. It will be demonstrated publicly by Alereon at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2008) from Jan. 7-12, 2008 in Las Vegas, NV, in the WiMedia Pavilion (WiMedia Booth South Hall 3 - Booth# 31642) and in the Wireless USB Pavilion (South Hall 4 - Booth# 35625).

The reference design pairs Alereon's Worldwide WiMedia Alliance®-certified AL5000 chipset with DisplayLink's network display technology to provide a solution that achieves the high image quality and the performance of wired displays without the wires. In addition, this is the only adaptor design available that allows manufacturers to produce a Wireless USB adaptor that meets all regulatory requirements across the globe.

The design uses Wireless USB to deliver fast ultra-wideband (UWB) speeds using a standard wireless USB input and output resolutions up to 1680 x 1050 and 16.7 million colours with smooth DVD video playback and quick responsiveness.

"A display connected using this wireless reference design feels and looks to a user exactly like a wired display," said Hamid Farzaneh, DisplayLink president and CEO. "As evidenced by the proliferation of wireless mice and keyboards, the availability of the technology to bring the same freedom to monitors is just what OEMs need to spur explosive growth in this market."

Because the design is based on Alereon's Worldwide WiMedia Alliance-certified AL5000 chipset, products based on it will be compatible with future Wireless USB-enabled notebook computers from major PC vendors.

"Providing a standards-based design is critical for our OEM partners so they can be assured of compatibility with broadly available laptops and notebooks," said Eric Broockman, CEO of Alereon. "Our partners require the combination of standards-based wireless technology, exceptional throughput and worldwide footprint to achieve mass adoption."

Alereon's AL5000 Worldwide Wireless USB chipset integrates all of the essential RF circuitry, including synthesiser VCO/PLL, anti-alias filters, LNAs and transmit/receive (T/R) switches, Media Access Controller (MAC) and Baseband Processor (BBP). The chipset is bundled with all the firmware and software drivers necessary to develop a worldwide Wireless USB product covering the entire WiMedia spectrum from 3.1 GHz to 10.6 GHz. The AL5000 Worldwide Wireless USB chipset is the only available chipset that meets all regulatory requirements worldwide.

DisplayLink technology is comprised of high-performance Hardware Rendering Engine (HRE) network display chips and Virtual Graphics Card (VGC) software that power high-quality, fully interactive 32-bit true-color graphics with real-time video playback across a USB link. They are designed for monitor manufacturers, PC OEMs and PC accessory companies who want to develop easy to use high performance products such as USB-connected monitors, video-capable USB laptop docking stations, Skype video phones, picture frames and other devices. The company's adaptive compression algorithm and graphics protocol can also transmit graphics over other standard network interfaces, including wireless USB, Ethernet or Wi-Fi.