The AK47 assault rifle is probably the most popular weapon in the world, so much so that it's been made into lamps by designer Philippe Stark, gold plated by Saddam Hussein, and there's even a Hello Kitty edition. Now you can build yourself a perfectly harmless replica of the beloved killing machine with this AK47 Paper Gun Model Kit, available in the form of a $US30 booklet complete with an instruction poster. Wonder what would happen if you tried to get one of these models through the TSA checkpoints at the airport? [Die Gestalten, via Like Cool]
AK47 Paper Gun Model Kit, for Terrorising Paper Dolls
Trending Stories Right Now
Here's How 'Toss A Coin To Your Witcher,' The Catchiest Song On The Continent, Got Written
The Witcher had a good first season, mostly. But it had an even better breakout song, in the form of “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher,” a ballad sung by Jaskier (who I still call Dandelion in my heart, adaptation be damned) that becomes something of a theme song for the humble, grumpy Geralt of Rivia.
Why You Need A VPN And How To Choose One
The benefits of virtual private networks, or VPNs, are well-documented: They keep you safer on public wi-fi and help you access content not usually available in your region, among other useful . There are now dozens and dozens of VPN options to choose from, which can make it difficult to decide which one is the best one for you.