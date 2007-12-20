AK47 Paper Gun Model Kit, for Terrorising Paper Dolls

The AK47 assault rifle is probably the most popular weapon in the world, so much so that it's been made into lamps by designer Philippe Stark, gold plated by Saddam Hussein, and there's even a Hello Kitty edition. Now you can build yourself a perfectly harmless replica of the beloved killing machine with this AK47 Paper Gun Model Kit, available in the form of a $US30 booklet complete with an instruction poster. Wonder what would happen if you tried to get one of these models through the TSA checkpoints at the airport? [Die Gestalten, via Like Cool]