• Adobe's Flash Player 9 now supports the H.264 video codec. Expect more HD Flash video and greater iPhone compatibility as a result. [TUAW] • Hulu began streaming in HD today, coinciding with Adobe's Flash update. Cold comfort if you ask me, since there are no TV shows left anyway. [Crave] • R2-D2 Translator turns your typed words into the little droid's language. Be careful not to break the space-time continuum by asking it to translate "beep boop beep." [R2D2 Translator] • Altec Lansing's M604 Zune dock is on Woot for a measly $US45, more than $160 off the retail price. Line-in and video-out make this compatible with other players too, so it sounds like a sweet deal. [Woot]
News Wrap: Speak R2-D2's Language, Watch Hulu In HD, Get a Cheap Zune Dock and More
