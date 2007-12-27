• The NYPD will test electric scooters next month. NYPD Blue? More like NYPD Green! (Please, hold your applause.)[Newsday]
• Can't find a Wii near you? Try China, apparently they have them coming out the yin yang. They are pre-modded to play American games, too. [CrunchGear]
• Down Under Dealzmodo: Australians buying select models of Sony BRAVIA 1080 LCD TVs will receive a free PS3 until January 28. [Sony]
News Roundup: NYPD Gets Scooters, Aussies Get PS3s, China Gets Wiis
Trending Stories Right Now
Here's How 'Toss A Coin To Your Witcher,' The Catchiest Song On The Continent, Got Written
The Witcher had a good first season, mostly. But it had an even better breakout song, in the form of “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher,” a ballad sung by Jaskier (who I still call Dandelion in my heart, adaptation be damned) that becomes something of a theme song for the humble, grumpy Geralt of Rivia.
Why You Need A VPN And How To Choose One
The benefits of virtual private networks, or VPNs, are well-documented: They keep you safer on public wi-fi and help you access content not usually available in your region, among other useful . There are now dozens and dozens of VPN options to choose from, which can make it difficult to decide which one is the best one for you.