News Round-up: Microsoft Shares, BMW Networks, Feet Smell Heavenly and More

• God-Cleaner foot bath claims to draw toxins out of your body through your feet. Cleanliness may be next to Godliness, but in this case it's pretty darn close to Rip-off-iness. [BBG]

• Internet Explorer has fewer security vulnerabilities than Firefox, according to security analyst Jeffery Jones. In other news, Mr. Jones probably knows your bank password. [Ars Technica]

• Microsoft buys file-sharing startup WebFives. File-sharing just got way less fun. [Infoworld]

• BMW testing iDrive, an IP-networked car computer system. Who needs to play licence plate bingo when you can have a LAN party? [Autoblog]

• Universal forces their artists to cut songs streamed on MySpace to 90 seconds. But they were just getting to the good part! [Idolator]