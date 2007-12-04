How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

News Round-up: Microsoft Shares, BMW Networks, Feet Smell Heavenly and More

godcleaner.jpg• God-Cleaner foot bath claims to draw toxins out of your body through your feet. Cleanliness may be next to Godliness, but in this case it's pretty darn close to Rip-off-iness. [BBG]

• Internet Explorer has fewer security vulnerabilities than Firefox, according to security analyst Jeffery Jones. In other news, Mr. Jones probably knows your bank password. [Ars Technica]

• Microsoft buys file-sharing startup WebFives. File-sharing just got way less fun. [Infoworld]

• BMW testing iDrive, an IP-networked car computer system. Who needs to play licence plate bingo when you can have a LAN party? [Autoblog]

• Universal forces their artists to cut songs streamed on MySpace to 90 seconds. But they were just getting to the good part! [Idolator]

Here's How 'Toss A Coin To Your Witcher,' The Catchiest Song On The Continent, Got Written

The Witcher had a good first season, mostly. But it had an even better breakout song, in the form of “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher,” a ballad sung by Jaskier (who I still call Dandelion in my heart, adaptation be damned) that becomes something of a theme song for the humble, grumpy Geralt of Rivia.
Why You Need A VPN And How To Choose One

The benefits of virtual private networks, or VPNs, are well-documented: They keep you safer on public wi-fi and help you access content not usually available in your region, among other useful . There are now dozens and dozens of VPN options to choose from, which can make it difficult to decide which one is the best one for you.

