• The Queen of England created her own YouTube channel. I can't wait to see her reaction video to 2 Girls 1 Cup. [BBC]
• The United States will outlaw the sale of incandescent light bulbs in 2012. [NYT]
• Australia's national ID program got the ax before it could be implemented, thanks to the incoming Rudd Labor Government. [Ars Technica]
• Villagers in Dalit, India are starting to get cell phones. The only problem? Since no electricity runs to Dalit, the villagers need to walk 12 miles every day to charge the phones. [IBN]
• Have a Merry Christmas if you're celebrating, or a great movie/Chinese food day if you're not. Thanks to fellow IU alums We Are The Postmen for the video inspiration. [We Are The Postmen]
News Round-up: Merry Christmas Everyone!
Trending Stories Right Now
Here's How 'Toss A Coin To Your Witcher,' The Catchiest Song On The Continent, Got Written
The Witcher had a good first season, mostly. But it had an even better breakout song, in the form of “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher,” a ballad sung by Jaskier (who I still call Dandelion in my heart, adaptation be damned) that becomes something of a theme song for the humble, grumpy Geralt of Rivia.
This Animatronic Baby Yoda Is An Absolute Marvel
Baby Yoda toys may be harder to come by than the fandom for this wrinkly green child would like. What is a Baby Yoda stan to do? Well, you could try making your own. But Grant Imahara probably has you beat.