• Vivid Video is suing PornoTube over copyright infringement. I never thought I'd say this, but I hate you, Vivid Video. [Ars Technica] • Facebook Beacon isn't only invasive and potentially embarassing, it may also be illegal. [Boing Boing] • The BudCase stores your ear buds on your keychain. I need this, and for $17, I may just get it. I can't count the number of times I've forgotten mine and had to talk to people on the subway when I could be listening to my tunes. [product page via Red Ferret]
News Round-up: I Hate Vivid, I Like BudCase, Facebook Allegedly Breakin' the Law and More
