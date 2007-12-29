News Roundup: Goodbye Netscape, Hello Kitty For Men and More

• A new law in New Jersey willl ban internet sex offenders from the web. But then who will read Gizmodo? [The Register]

• AOL will discontinue development of the Netscape browser early next year. RIP Netscape, you were the original IE alternative. [TechCrunch]

• Once upon a time, Google went by the name BackRub. Yuck. [Valleywag]

• A line of Hello Kitty clothing for men will go on sale in Japan next month. If you're looking for me, I'll be scraping my eyes out with rusty nails. [AP]