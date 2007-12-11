News Wrap-up: Give Gifts on Wii, Get a Cheap Mylo, New Light Bulbs for Ireland and More

• The Wii Shop now lets you send Virtual Console games to friends as gifts. First person to send me Super Mario 64 gets a gold star. [Crave] • Ireland will ban the sale of incandescent light bulbs in 2009. Crossing my fingers that a 2010 ban on Bono is next. [Tech Digest] &bull: LG has sold 15 million Chocolate handsets. Kudos to them on finding 15 million suckers. [Wireless Info] • Dealzmodo: Sign up for a Sony Visa card, get a Mylo for $US49 and one free year of T-Mobile Hotspot service. Our own Chris Mascari said it best: "Kinda makes me wish I wanted a Mylo." [Sony] • Nokia wants a cut of user revenues from carriers, like someone else we know. Jealous much, Nokia? [BGR]