• The Wii Shop now lets you send Virtual Console games to friends as gifts. First person to send me Super Mario 64 gets a gold star. [Crave] • Ireland will ban the sale of incandescent light bulbs in 2009. Crossing my fingers that a 2010 ban on Bono is next. [Tech Digest] &bull: LG has sold 15 million Chocolate handsets. Kudos to them on finding 15 million suckers. [Wireless Info] • Dealzmodo: Sign up for a Sony Visa card, get a Mylo for $US49 and one free year of T-Mobile Hotspot service. Our own Chris Mascari said it best: "Kinda makes me wish I wanted a Mylo." [Sony] • Nokia wants a cut of user revenues from carriers, like someone else we know. Jealous much, Nokia? [BGR]
News Wrap-up: Give Gifts on Wii, Get a Cheap Mylo, New Light Bulbs for Ireland and More
Trending Stories Right Now
Here's How 'Toss A Coin To Your Witcher,' The Catchiest Song On The Continent, Got Written
The Witcher had a good first season, mostly. But it had an even better breakout song, in the form of “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher,” a ballad sung by Jaskier (who I still call Dandelion in my heart, adaptation be damned) that becomes something of a theme song for the humble, grumpy Geralt of Rivia.
Why You Need A VPN And How To Choose One
The benefits of virtual private networks, or VPNs, are well-documented: They keep you safer on public wi-fi and help you access content not usually available in your region, among other useful . There are now dozens and dozens of VPN options to choose from, which can make it difficult to decide which one is the best one for you.