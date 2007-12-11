How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

News Wrap-up: Give Gifts on Wii, Get a Cheap Mylo, New Light Bulbs for Ireland and More

nyetbulb.jpg• The Wii Shop now lets you send Virtual Console games to friends as gifts. First person to send me Super Mario 64 gets a gold star. [Crave] • Ireland will ban the sale of incandescent light bulbs in 2009. Crossing my fingers that a 2010 ban on Bono is next. [Tech Digest] &bull: LG has sold 15 million Chocolate handsets. Kudos to them on finding 15 million suckers. [Wireless Info] • Dealzmodo: Sign up for a Sony Visa card, get a Mylo for $US49 and one free year of T-Mobile Hotspot service. Our own Chris Mascari said it best: "Kinda makes me wish I wanted a Mylo." [Sony] • Nokia wants a cut of user revenues from carriers, like someone else we know. Jealous much, Nokia? [BGR]

Here's How 'Toss A Coin To Your Witcher,' The Catchiest Song On The Continent, Got Written

The Witcher had a good first season, mostly. But it had an even better breakout song, in the form of “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher,” a ballad sung by Jaskier (who I still call Dandelion in my heart, adaptation be damned) that becomes something of a theme song for the humble, grumpy Geralt of Rivia.
Why You Need A VPN And How To Choose One

The benefits of virtual private networks, or VPNs, are well-documented: They keep you safer on public wi-fi and help you access content not usually available in your region, among other useful . There are now dozens and dozens of VPN options to choose from, which can make it difficult to decide which one is the best one for you.

