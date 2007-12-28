News Round-up: FBI Billboards, Radiohead Webcast, and Patents, Patents, Patents

• The FBI wants to install 150 digital billboards in 20 US cities in the next few weeks to show fugitives, missing people and gadget bloggers. [Network World]

• Oft-discussed Radiohead will have a live webcast concert at midnight on January 1. It's almost cool to stay home on New Year's Eve now. [Pitchfork]

• Google is stuck in patent troll hell with Hyperphase Technologies, LLC. The company claims it holds patents on certain parts of AdSense technology. [The Register]

• Yahoo filed a patent for "smart drag-and-drop" technology, which means "displaying drop targets in proximity to a drag-able selected object." Too bad everything from MS Excel to Apple Mail to Adobe Flash all use similar technology already. [Ars Technica]

• Vonage finalised their settlement with AT&T over the former infringing on the latter's VoIP patents. The settlement is believed to be somewhere in the neighbourhood of $US39 million. [CRN]