The folks over at Meizu have decided that it's finally time to unveil actual shots of the Meizu M8 iPhone-inspired phone, and they've got some low quality shots to prove it. You can see that it's got a miniUSB port, a camera just like where the iPhone's camera is, and button placement just like the iPhone. The only major difference that we can see between this and the iPhone is that it's entirely black instead of silver. That's about it. [Meizu via MeizuMe]
Actual Meizu M8 Image Surfaces
