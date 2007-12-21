Activision: By Guitar Hero III/Rock Band Guitar "Agreement," We Meant "Money"

Remember how Harmonix wanted to release a patch to let you use Guitar Hero III guitars on Rock Band for the PS3, but then Activision blocked it and Harmonix told everyone about it, and then Activision said Harmonix just didn't wanna play ball, where it pretty much seemed like Activision meant Harmonix didn't want to pay cash monies but we weren't absolutely certain? Hey guess what? We're certain now.

Sez Activision flackperson:

Unfortunately for Rock Band users, Harmonix has been unwilling to discuss an agreement that will allow us to provide that option in a manner that maintains the high standards people have come to expect from Activision... We believe we should be compensated for the use of our technology.

You know you guys aren't making any fans here right? People just wanna use your guitar, which would involve buying your game/gear, thereby earning you compensation for your technology. On the other hand, Harmonix comes off as the nice guy here, just trying to get whatever gear they can into customers' hands while 7,000 Chinese slave-elves pump out plastic guitars. [Boston Globe via Kotaku]