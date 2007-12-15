Action Jacket Armband For iPhone Lets You Jog And Rock

DLO's Action Jacket armband for the iPhone is perfect for the guy who likes to take his iPhone jogging with him (namely, me). The iPhone may be slightly heavier than a nano, not to mention many times more expensive, but can your nano make calls? What if you're waiting for an important call from your lawyer telling you whether or not someone's going to press charges? What do you do then? This is the answer. And if the Nike+iPod Sport Kit really is coming for the iPhone like we think it is, then you should grab one of these in anticipation. [DLO]