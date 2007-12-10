Monday morning, and contemplating the excesses of the weekend, I wonder where we would all be without wood. And then I see EverGreen's MP3 player, with its 28 x 35 mm acorn form, its 1GB flash memory, its MP3, WMA and OGG compatibility, and I think to myself, "Well, I'm glad I've got a 60GB iPod."It'll be out in Japan soon, and I would sort of fancy it as a Christmas present for my kid nieces and nephews, were the little buggers not such tech-literate tweensumers. [Akihabara News]
Acorn-Shaped DAP from EverGreen is Small and Woody
