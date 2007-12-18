When it comes to Dubai and attracting wealthy tourists, the word "restraint" is seldom used. Perhaps that is why it is not surprising that the locals are building a $1 billion theme park that will feature over 100 animatronic dinosaurs of 40 different species. Dubbed "Restless Planet," the park will attempt to provide an educational experience amidst all of the Vegas style spectacle. This will be done using history themed rides and robots / habitats that represent an accurate portrayal (based on current knowledge) of what life was like millions of years ago. The robots will also be capable of interacting with guests by following them with their eyes or lunging at them as the walk by. Even though you would think that keeping the wraps on a 500,000 square foot park would be difficult, further details are scarce. However, the park is scheduled to open in late 2008 in City of Arabia, Dubai. [City of Arabia and Cosmos]
A Robotic Jurassic Park Coming to Dubai
