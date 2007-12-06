After lighting up the Today Show last week, today Wilson's burning up the pages of the Grey Lady with a rundown of hot holiday.gifts loaded up with GPS. There's navigation gear for hikers like Bushnell's waterproof ONIX 400 (complete with XM radio), Garmin's Forerunner 305 for power-joggers, the usual car-mounted suspects like Garmin's Nuvi line and the hotly anticipated Dash GPS w/ a built-in cellular modem. The point is, no matter where you going or what you're doing, there's a navigator with GPS for it. Check out Wilson's piece to see just which gadget goes where and for how much in a single convenient article, no GPS necessary. [NYT]
A Holiday GPS Navigator Gadget Round Up for the Ages
