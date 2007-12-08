How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

8GB Nokia N95 Coming to North America?

nokian958gbnamn828gbcoming.jpgThe Nokia Guide recently found on Nokia's online Nseries US Portal, an inadvertent mention of a 8GB N95 NAM (North American Model). Also listed was an 8GB N82, but it was subsequently taken off the list, while this new N95 mention was left on. Could we be seeing a refresh to the Nokia line sometime soon?

If a North American 8GB N95 is in the works, one would assume it would offer 3G wireless over US bands like its 4GB counterpart. But if Nokia really wanted to excite me, they would offer an N95 with a touchscreen and a QWERTY/SureType keyboard. [The Nokia Guide via Boy Genius Report]

Trending Stories Right Now

andrzej-sapkowski henry-cavill io9 joey-batey netflix o-valley-of-plenty the-witcher toss-a-coin-to-your-witcher

Here's How 'Toss A Coin To Your Witcher,' The Catchiest Song On The Continent, Got Written

The Witcher had a good first season, mostly. But it had an even better breakout song, in the form of “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher,” a ballad sung by Jaskier (who I still call Dandelion in my heart, adaptation be damned) that becomes something of a theme song for the humble, grumpy Geralt of Rivia.
apps desktop tag-mobile tag-online privacy security vpns

Why You Need A VPN And How To Choose One

The benefits of virtual private networks, or VPNs, are well-documented: They keep you safer on public wi-fi and help you access content not usually available in your region, among other useful . There are now dozens and dozens of VPN options to choose from, which can make it difficult to decide which one is the best one for you.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles