It looks like a Dynamism product listing has revealed about when the 8GB Asus Eee PC will be hitting store shelves and for just how much damage to your bank account. Listed for $US499 as expected, the tiny laptop featuring 8GB of flash storage and 1GB of RAM will be shipping Stateside in mid to late December. So yes, it's still in Christmas gift territory for those interested. It's also confirmed here that, as Asus debunked already, the 8GB model will not feature a larger screen than its predecessors. So is the 8GB model still enticing? If you don't want to void your warranty by adding extra RAM, then yes. But with its abundance of USB ports, the possibilities of extra storage aren't quite as tempting as some extra horsepower under the hood. Is it worth saving $100 on the 4GB model? [dynamism via jkkmobile]
8GB Asus Eee PC Priced and Quasi-Dated
Trending Stories Right Now
Here's How 'Toss A Coin To Your Witcher,' The Catchiest Song On The Continent, Got Written
The Witcher had a good first season, mostly. But it had an even better breakout song, in the form of “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher,” a ballad sung by Jaskier (who I still call Dandelion in my heart, adaptation be damned) that becomes something of a theme song for the humble, grumpy Geralt of Rivia.
This Animatronic Baby Yoda Is An Absolute Marvel
Baby Yoda toys may be harder to come by than the fandom for this wrinkly green child would like. What is a Baby Yoda stan to do? Well, you could try making your own. But Grant Imahara probably has you beat.