Even though solid state flash drives are quickly coming to take over for regular HDDs, there are still innovations to be had with our trust old platter drives. Take this Tomato D-18, for example, which is an external 60GB HDD that's a mere third of an inch thick, enclosure included. Coming in a slick little case and not requiring external power, this wee HDD looks more like a PMP than an external drive. It's available now for $120. [Product Page via PMP Today]
8.5mm-Thick External HDD is Seriously Thin
