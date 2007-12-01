50th Anniversary Rado Ceramica Chronograph Proves the Swiss Have Good Taste

Here's what happens to the Rado Ceramica chronograph when designer Jasper Morrison gets his talented paws on it. The Ceramica's trio of chrono dials show up under its sapphire crystal in your choice of five colours of gold from white to deep pink. Take a look at three of the other colours:

Sexy. If you want one of these gorgeous quartz chronographs celebrating Rado's 50th anniversary, you'd better have pals in high places. They're extremely rare, availabe in a limited edition of just 10 pieces. More scary is the price, which nobody's talking about. [Rado, via Yanko Design]