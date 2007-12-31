$5,000 in Electricity = Lots of Christmas Lights

Over the 52 festive days that this Canadian house stays eye-blindingly lit, the owner pays about $100 a day, or about $5,000. An in addition to his large donation to the power company, the owner also pulls in over $30,000 in gifts for charity.

Hit the very end of the video for a neat comparison block shot—his poor neighbour's house, shrouded in shadow, adorns a few, pitiful icicle lights. The only thing we'd recommend for the wonderland of bulbs is a little glowing reindeer mutilation. [iflim via digg]